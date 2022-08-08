CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Agra, to take part in BJYM training session

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Monday to take part in a training session of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

He reached Kheria airport in the city at around 12:15 pm and directly drove to Circuit House to flag off a ’Har Ghar Tiranga’ awareness rally as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

After that, he inaugurated a selfie point at the gate of the Circuit House. Adityanath also unveiled the look of the Agra Metro at the Metro Depot in the city.

Talking to PTI, Panchanan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Agra Metro, said, "CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the depot and watched the unveiling of Agra Metro look. After that he also took part in the plantation drive. He left the depot premises at around 12:45 pm.”

After the inspection of the metro depot, Adityanath left for the venue to take part in the concluding session of the three-day training programme of the BJYM. The training session of the BJYM leaders began on Saturday.