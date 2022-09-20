English
    Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach: PM Modi at mayors' conference

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP mayors to plan a holistic development of cities, and said the elected representatives should not think just in terms of winning polls as cities cannot be developed with an election-centric approach.

    The elected representatives should not think just in term of winning elections.

    You cannot develop your city with an election-centric approach, Modi said after virtually inaugurating the BJP mayors' national conference in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

    He also said the Metro rail network in different cities of India was less than 250 kilometres in 2014 and has now increased to more than 750 km, while work is going on for another 1,000 km.

    The collapse of old buildings, and buildings catching fire in cities is a major concern. This can be avoided if rules are followed, he said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #cities #Current Affairs #India #mayors #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 11:58 am
