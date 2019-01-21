App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Choksi will be brought back to India: Rajnath

Singh, who laid the foundation stone for a Kendriya Vidyalaya at a CISF camp here, said this in response to a question about Choksi surrendering his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday asserted that absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi will not be spared and will be brought back to India to face the law. Singh, who laid the foundation stone for a Kendriya Vidyalaya at a CISF camp here, said this in response to a question about Choksi surrendering his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana.

The diamond jeweller had taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda after his name cropped up in the USD 2 billion fraud at a Mumbai-based branch of the PNB along with his nephew and businessman Nirav Modi.

"We have brought the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and there is a process under that law (to check fraud cases). He (Choksi) will be brought to India for sure. No one will be spared. Action will be taken against everyone," the minister said on the sidelines of the event.

As per the law, Indian citizens are expected to surrender their passports when they acquire foreign nationality.

Government sources said India continues to pursue Choksi's return with the government of Antigua through diplomatic and legal channels.

In August last year, India gave Antigua a request for Choksi's extradition. A team from India was also sent to Antigua to pursue the request.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.