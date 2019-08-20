Chandrayaan-2 to soft land on the Moon on September 7 at 1.55 am

Chandrayaan-2 will do a soft landing on the Moon on September 7 at 1.55 am, K Sivan, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation announced.

The spacecraft entered the Moon’s orbit on August 20.

Speaking to media persons, Sivan said, “Today (August 20) Chandrayaan-2 has crossed a major milestone carried out at 9 am for 30 minutes. Chandrayaan-2 was precisely injected in the designated orbit.”

Explaining the steps, Sivan said, "In order to achieve the required location for soft landing in the (moon's) South Pole, Chandrayaan-2 has a unique requirement.

“For this, the inclination with the moon’s orbit should be 90 degrees with the South Pole. So precise execution is important."

Right now the orbiter is in an elliptical orbit of 114 km perilune (closest point to the moon) and 18000 km apolune (farthest from the moon), with an inclinetion of 88 degrees.

Soft landing refers to landing of a space vehicle on a celestial body (or the earth) in a manner designed as to prevent damage or destruction of the vehicle.

On August 14, 2.21 am Chandrayaan-2 was injected towards the moon’s velocity at 70,000 km above the moon’s orbit.



To reach 90 degree, the velocity of the vehicle should be 0.1 km per second. Even a change of 10 cm will result in a distortion of 7 degrees.

Though ISRO can adjust this distortion, Sivan said, it comes at a cost.

Any change burns fuel, and that further limits the capacity for the orbiter and the lander movement, he said.

Close to 60-70 kg of fuel has been set aside to take into account these distortions and requisite corrections.

“So accuracy is important. These changes can be done till the vehicle with lander and rover composite reaches the moon’s orbit," Sivan said.

There are four more lunar burns between August 21 and September 1 to bring the vehicle to a 100-km circular orbit around the Moon.

Once it is at 100 km, de-orbit manoeuvre will happen. On September 3, ISRO will conduct a 3-second review to ensure that systems are normal.

On September 4, actual de-orbit happens in 6.5 seconds. The lander and vehicle composite will detach from the orbiter and will orbit around the moon at 35 km.

On September 7, the soft landing will happen for 15 minutes, when the lander will soft land on the moon at 1.55 am.

After four hours, the rover will come out of lander and descend on the moon.

