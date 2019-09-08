App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrayaan 2 lander located on moon's surface, no communication yet: ISRO chief

Contact with Chandrayaan 2's landing module was abruptly lost just 2.1 km above the lunar surface and seconds away

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chandrayaan 2's lander, Vikram, has been located on the lunar surface and it must have been a hard-landing, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan told news agency PTI on September 8, in an admission that the planned soft-landing was not successful.


Yes, we have located the lander on the Lunar surface. It must have been a hard-landing, Sivan told PTI. He said the rover Pragyan, which is housed inside the lander, was located by on-board cameras of the Chandrayaan-2
orbiter.

Asked if the lander was damaged during the hard-landing, he said: That we do not know. Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were continuing.

Earlier on September 8, Sivan had told news agency ANI that Vikram's location had been found.

"We have found the location of Vikram lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," Sivan has been quoted as saying by ANI.

Close

India's bold bid to become only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon had suffered a setback in the wee hours of September 7 when the contact with Chandrayaan 2's landing module was abruptly lost just 2.1 km above the lunar surface and seconds away.

related news

The process of controlled descent starting with the rough braking of the 1,471-kg lander named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, its progression to fine braking (till the altitude of 2.1 km), all considered "complex and terrifying," culminated with a statement that contact with 'Vikram' was lost.

"Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from the lander to ground stations was lost," Sivan had said.

India also would have been the only country to land on the Moon's unexplored south pole as part of the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan 2 mission conceived a decade ago.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 8, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Current Affairs #India #Moon #science #space

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.