Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre restricts import of colour television sets

"Import policy of colour television.....is amended from free to restricted," the notification said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification on July 30 imposed restrictions on import of colour televisions. "Import policy of colour television.....is amended from free to restricted," the notification said.

The move is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and cut inbound shipments of non-essential items from countries like China.

Putting an item under a restricted category of imports means the importer of that commodity will have to seek an import licence from the Commerce Ministry's DGFT.

China is the largest exporter of TV sets in India. It was followed by countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Germany.

According to CNBC, imports of TV stood at about $1 billion during 2018-19.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

