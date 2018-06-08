Centre considers law to control arbitrary fee hikes in private schools: Report

The Centre is proposing to regulate arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, The Times of India reports.

The government is attempting to build a consensus by consulting all stakeholders involved, the report said.

"It is for the states to regulate fees as the schools are registered there. The central government is having internal discussions on this. It's also reaching out to states and other stakeholders for a consensus," a source told the paper.

The Centre is looking at imposing penalties for non-compliance with the rules. The government could also propose to derecognise schools for violating norms thrice, the report added.

Fees charged during the academic year 2015-2016 will be treated as the base year for the regulations, and the norms will apply to schools charging above Rs 20,000 per annum.

Restrictions such as "charging admission every year and changing school uniforms annually" could be included as well, the report said.

The Centre is planning the regulations after the success of similar norms in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government had in April this year approved an ordinance to regulate fees of private schools in the state.

"The success of the fee cap in private schools of UP has been closely studied by the central government with an aim to extend it to other states. We have realised that whenever you take all stakeholders into confidence and engage with them, listen and address their concerns, consensus is reached," a source told The Times of India.

Gujarat and Maharashtra also follow similar norms.