Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central Commission study shows marginal increase in water resources

Data of 30 years (1985-2015) were taken for the study which was also done in collaboration with ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

India's average annual water resource marginally increased from 1,869 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 1993 to 1,999 BCM in 2017, according to a study by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

It, however, pointed out the worrying decline in water availability of the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins, as per a report in The Times of India. The alarm is grave as unlike other Indian river basins, these three receive their water supply from Himalayan glaciers.

River basins of Narmada, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Mahanadi, Pennar, Sabarmati, Mahi and Subarnarekha were some of the ones that reported an increase in water availability.

Close

The data for 30 years (1985-2015) taken for the study, was conducted in collaboration with ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). It also showed that irrigation was the major usage of water from river basins.

The mean annual rainfall of the basins for the study period of 30 years is 3,880 BCM, it added.

The CWC study concluded that India is not a water deficit country, but several regions experienced water stress from time to time because of 'severe neglect and lack of monitoring of water resource development projects'.

The study provided a roadmap to the water availability, solutions and methods of implementation while emphasising the role of decision-makers in identifying the challenges and producing a solution.

It further added that neglect in the sector would lead to water scarcity in the future and it is in our best interest to use technology and available resources to conserve water.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #Central Water Commission (CWC) #water #water crisis

