CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2021: SC adjourns case to June 3; Attorney General says decision in two days

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing for a plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2021 to June 3.

Responding to the plea, Justice AM Khanwilkar had asked the petitioner to issue copies of the matter to CBSE on May 28.

In the hearing on May 31, Attorney General for India KK Venugopal told SC that the decision on the board exams will be taken in the next two days by the government.

Advocate Mamata Sharma had filed a plea to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 second wave and requested the apex court to advise the board to declare the results based on past assessment.

Justice Khanwilkar said that the matter is being adjourned to June 3 and will take into account the decision of the government on this issue. He also added that the apex court would need detailed reasoning from the government if they decide to depart from the last year's notification of cancelling exams.

In 2020, the CBSE Class X and XII board examinations were to be held between July 1 and 15. This was rescheduled from the original dates in March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Following this, a slew of petitions were filed in the SC seeking the cancellation of exams. Following representations from parents and the CBSE, the SC, under Justice AM Khanwilkar, accepted the CBSE notification to cancel the exams.