App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI gets nod for supplementary extradition plea against Nirav Modi

The CBI on January 8 filed an application before the special court seeking for the supplementary extradition request to be allowed to be sent to London in keeping with the fresh evidence submitted against Modi in the agency's supplementary charge sheet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court here on January 8 allowed the CBI to submit a supplementary extradition request against fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi to the concerned authorities in London, where the diamantaire is residing presently.

The CBI on January 8 filed an application before the special court seeking for the supplementary extradition request to be allowed to be sent to London in keeping with the fresh evidence submitted against Modi in the agency's supplementary charge sheet.

"In view of the supplementary charge sheet filed against the accused (Modi), cognisance of which has been taken, the supplementary extradition request as urged be issued," the court said in its order.

Close

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 13.

related news

A request for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India was sent in July 2018.

The same is pending before a London court.

Nirav Modi is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) with over Rs 13,700 crore.

He along with his uncle and partner Mehul Choksi fled India in February 2018.

Apart from the CBI case, Modi is also facing a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 10:03 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.