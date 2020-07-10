App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBDT asks taxmen to process returns filed up to AY 2017-18 with refund claims by October 31

In order to clear old-pending income tax refunds of taxpayers till the financial year 2016-17, the CBDT had issued an order last year allowing taxpayers to file claim for their pending refunds till and issuance of such refunds by tax authorities by December 31, 2019.

PTI

The income tax department on Friday asked officers to process returns filed up to the assessment year (AY) 2017-18 with refund claims by October 31, 2020. In an order, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the time given to the tax officers to process such returns, which were not picked up for scrutiny, from earlier date of December 31, 2019.

"To mitigate genuine hardship being faced by the taxpayers on this issue, Board ... hereby relaxes the timeframe...and directs that all validly filed returns up to the assessment year 2017-18 with refund claims which could not be processed and which have become time barred...can be processed now with prior administrative approval of principal CCIT/CCIT concerned and intimation of such processing...can be sent to the assessee by October 31, 2020," the CBDT said.

In order to clear old-pending income tax refunds of taxpayers till the financial year 2016-17, the CBDT had issued an order last year allowing taxpayers to file claim for their pending refunds till and issuance of such refunds by tax authorities by December 31, 2019.

Close
Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said, "This is a welcome step from the government, which will not only allow taxpayers to receive their legitimate refunds, but more importantly help them improve their liquidity in these stressed times due to COVID-19.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #CBDT #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Income Tax Department #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.