    BRS to boycott President's address to Parliament to protest govt's 'failure on all fronts'

    Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST
    BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics (File photo)

    BRS leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".

    The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.

    Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance".

    He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.