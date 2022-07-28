English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi questions Central govt over unemployment

    "These figures given by the government in Parliament are a telling of the unemployment situation. In the last eight years, 22 crore youths applied for jobs in Central departments, out of which only seven lakh got employment. When about one crore sanctioned posts are vacant in the country, who is responsible for this situation?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    July 28, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST
    File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

    File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

    The BJP's Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi Thursday questioned his own party's government at the Centre over high unemployment asking who is responsible for it.

    "These figures given by the government in Parliament are a telling of the unemployment situation. In the last eight years, 22 crore youths applied for jobs in Central departments, out of which only seven lakh got employment. When about one crore sanctioned posts are vacant in the country, who is responsible for this situation?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
    Tags: #unemployment #Varun Gandhi
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.