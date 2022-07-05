English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bihar: Complaints filed against makers of film `Kaali' in separate courts

    On Tuesday, complaints were lodged against the documentary film's director Leena Manimekalai and others in two different courts in the state of Bihar amid a nationwide outrage over the film Kaali's contentious poster.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 10:58 PM IST
    Leela Manikmekalai Image Source: Twitter

    Leela Manikmekalai Image Source: Twitter

    Amid a massive uproar over the controversial poster of film Kaali in different parts of the country, complaints were filed against the documentary film's director Leena Manimekalai and others in two separate courts in Bihar on Tuesday. Several Patna based lawyers including Sunil Kumar Singh, Gauri Shankar Singh and Kaushal Kumar, on Tuesday filed a joint complaint against the film's director Leena Manimekalai and others before a local court in the state capital and sought registration of an FIR against them.

    In their complaint, they accused the director and other team members of hurting religious sentiments with the "highly objectionable" poster. They said that the poster, which shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, is hurting the sentiments and beliefs of the Hindu community.

    Similarly, Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint against the producer, director and other members of the production team, before a local court there and demanded registration of an FIR against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The court will hear the matter on July 16.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Kaali Film Controversy
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 10:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.