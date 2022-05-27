English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Bhaderwah potential destination of agri-tech startups in country: Jitendra Singh

    “Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech startups in the country. Bhaderwah as the birthplace of India’s purple revolution,” Singh said, while addressing a public rally after inaugurating the country’s first ‘Lavender Festival’ in Bhaderwah belt of Doda district.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Asserting that the country’s first lavender festival in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah has been possible only by the progressive thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday said Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech start-ups in the country.

    He said this government believes in the principle of “appeasement to none, justice for all” and doesn’t discriminate on the basis of region, religion or caste.

    “Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech startups in the country. Bhaderwah as the birthplace of India’s purple revolution,” Singh said, while addressing a public rally after inaugurating the country’s first ‘Lavender Festival’ in Bhaderwah belt of Doda district.

    He said the county’s “disconnected” regions must be connected to the mainstream through development.

    He said the government wants that the benefits of all its schemes should reach the last man in the last queue.

    Singh also inaugurated six distillation units under CSIR-IIIM for lavender situated at six different places.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #agri-tech startups #Jitendra Singh.Bhaderwah
    first published: May 27, 2022 06:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.