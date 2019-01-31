Benjamin Netanyahu to visit India for short working visit: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to India for a short working visit whose details were being worked out. Sources said the visit could be just for a few hours.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said, "We have agreed to receive the prime minister of Israel for a short working visit to India. The dates and other details of the visit are still being worked out."

On reports of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman planning to visit India, he said, "We are still trying to work out the details of the visit. When the dates are finalised, details will be shared."

To a separate question on India's request to extradite absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, who is accused of cheating state-run Punjab National Bank in alleged collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, Kumar said, "We continue to reiterate our request for his extradition which is under the consideration of the Antigua and Barbuda government.