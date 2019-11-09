Ayodhya verdict: Bal Thackeray would have been happy, says Raj Thackeray

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on November 9 said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray would have been very happy had he been alive.

Raj, the estranged nephew of the late Sena patriarch, said the verdict was the outcome of the "sacrifice" made by the karsevaks, who had participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of the 1990s.

"Balasaheb would have been very happy had he been alive today. I would like to thank the Supreme Court for delivering this judgement on the basis of facts and emotions of the people. Now, Ram mandir should be constructed as soon as possible and 'Ramrajya' (rule of Lord Ram) shall also be established," he said.