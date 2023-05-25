Another cub of cheetah ‘Jwala’ dies due to sweltering heat

Twelve more cheetahs were brought in at Kuno National Park from South Africa.

Yet another cub of cheetah 'Jwala' died during monitoring, due to weak conditions amid the sweltering heat at the Kuno National Park.

Cheetah Jwala had birthed three cubs about two months ago, out of which her first cub, which was weak since birth died earlier this month.

Formerly recognised as 'Siyaya', Jwala was initially brought from Namibia National Park to Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district in September last year, where she gave birth to four cubs in the previous year itself.

The latest fatality brings the death toll of cheetahs in Kuno to four in the last two months.

Expressing serious concern over the recent deaths of three cheetahs at Kuno National Park, the Supreme Court on May 18 asked the centre to relocate the bigger cubs to Rajasthan.