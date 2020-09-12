Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy launches 'YSR Aasara' scheme; 87 lakh women to benefit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 11 launched the 'YSR Aasara' programme aimed at "empowering women economically and socially".

Under the YSR Aasara scheme, Andhra Pradesh government will reimburse outstanding bank loans of self-help groups as on April 11, 2019, in four instalments.

"As promised in the election manifesto, the Chief Minister has launched the YSR Aasara scheme. Out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 27,168 crore, the first instalment of Rs 6,792 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 8.71 lakh SHGs, benefiting over 87 lakh women across the state," the chief minister's office said.



YSR Aasara is a part of the YSR Congress' so-called Navaratna welfare schemes."The beneficiaries will have full freedom on how they would like to utilise the amount and there are no restrictions or compulsions," the release stated.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, Reddy said that the state government was prioritising women empowerment and all the welfare programs.

"Our government is extending all financial benefits to women as we are sure they will make proper use of the money for the welfare of their families," an ANI report quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

In February 2020, Reddy had launched 'Jagananna Vasthi Deevena' scheme under which financial assistance of Rs 2,300 crore is to be provided to meet the hostel and mess expenses of students pursuing post-intermediate courses.

In all, 11,87,904 ITI, polytechnic, under-graduate and post-graduate students will benefit from the scheme, the CM's office said. A sum of Rs 2,300 crore will be distributed to students in two instalments, in February and July of every year and credited directly into the bank accounts of the students' mothers.