Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP crosses 100, set to clinch victory in the state

Exit polls have painted a mixed picture for Andhra Pradesh

While some exit polls predict a landslide victory for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), others have predicted that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will retain power.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, YSRCP is expected to win 119-135 seats while TDP may finish with just 39-51 seats. It has projected 1-3 seats for Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party (JSP) and 0-2 for others.

The People’s Pulse exit poll has also predicted that YSRCP could win the state election with 112 seats, while the ‘yellow party’ could win 59. JSP is expected to get as many as four seats.

Hyderabad-based agencies like CPS and Aaraa have also predicted a cakewalk for Reddy’s party, predicting 130-133 and 117-135 seats, respectively. The ruling party would garner 43-44 and 38-56, respective agencies suggest.