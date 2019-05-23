App
  NDA: 337

  UPA: 95

    (177 seats to win)

  OTH: 98

    (174 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results Live

May 23, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP crosses 100, set to clinch victory in the state

Live updates of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election result. Counting process begins

  • May 23, 09:58 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is leading on one seat, YSRCP holds its lead in 67 seats while TDP is ahead in 11 seats, as per official EC figures.

  • May 23, 09:56 AM (IST)

  • May 23, 09:54 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Trends suggest sweeping victory for Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP as it leads in 110 seats, while TDP is leading in 25 seats. 

  • May 23, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Official EC figures for leads: 

  • May 23, 09:42 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | YSRCP has taken a lead in 102 seats, crossing the 88-mark. TDP is leading in 20 seats.

  • May 23, 09:36 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Trends suggest YSRCP leading in 99 seats, while TDP is ahead in 19.

    Official EC numbers show that YSRCP is leading in 16 seats and TDP is leading in 4.

  • May 23, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Just In | TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is trailing against YSRCP's K Chandramouli in Kuppam constituency in his native Chittoor district. He is seeking re-election for the ninth term.

  • May 23, 09:29 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Official numbers from EC show leads as follows:

    YSRCP: 13

    TDP: 4

  • May 23, 09:23 AM (IST)

    Trends as of 9.22 AM:

    YSRCP: 71

    TDP: 17

    Others: 1

  • May 23, 09:19 AM (IST)

    According to official figures from the Election Commission of India: 

  • May 23, 09:12 AM (IST)

    YSRCP's Thammineni Seetharam is leading in the Amadalavalasa constituency, located in the coastal Andhra region. It falls in Srikakulam district.

  • May 23, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Early trends

    YSRCP: 38

    TDP: 10

    Others: 3

  • May 23, 09:08 AM (IST)

    TDP chief's son leading from Mangalagiri

    Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is contesting for the first time from the backward classes-dominated Mangalagiri in capital Amaravati. He is currently leading.

  • May 23, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Early trends suggest that YSRCP is leading in Guntur constituency. TDP's Galla Jayadev represents the constituency, who is also one of the richest MPs in India.

  • May 23, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Early trends

    YSRCP: 25

    TDP: 6

    Others: 3

  • May 23, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Initial trends suggest that is leading in Kadapa parliamentary constituency. This is a stronghold for the YSR family and Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin YS Avinash Reddy represents the constituency.

    It is a key area as Jagan Reddy is contesting from Pulivendla assembly constituency, which is a part of Kadapa. YS Rajashekar Reddy won from Kadapa four times, YS Vivekananda Reddy and YS Jagan had won twice, including the bypoll, News18 reported.

  • May 23, 08:54 AM (IST)

    YSRCP ahead in 12 seats

    YSRCP: 12

    TDP: 4

    Others: 2

  • May 23, 08:50 AM (IST)

    UPDATE | YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been joined by strategist and I-PAC chief Prashant Kishor in Amaravati, in the party's head office, to monitor results.

  • May 23, 08:46 AM (IST)

    YSRCP racing ahead

    Early trends: YSRCP: 10

    TDP: 2

    Others: 1

  • May 23, 08:39 AM (IST)

    Early Trends

    Early trends suggest that Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress is leading in 6 seats while TDP is leading in 1.

  • May 23, 08:34 AM (IST)

    On account of counting day, a holiday has been declared in the state.

    Postal ballots counting has culminated. EVMs counting has now begun.

  • May 23, 08:27 AM (IST)

    UPDATE | As per early trends, YSR Congress is leading in 2 seats in postal votes, TDP leads in one.

  • May 23, 08:23 AM (IST)

    How does BJP fare in AP

    In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) helped TDP make the government, but this time it is fighting on its own. The party's vote share was 7.2 percent vote and won four Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. BJP's campaign in the state kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a meeting in Kurnool on March 29.

  • May 23, 08:14 AM (IST)

    How does Congress fare in AP

    Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Party has a negligible presence in the state. The voters blame the party for the splitting of the state and the creation of Telangana, and hence, it is not in the good books.

    In the previous election, the party did not win a single seat in either the Lok Sabha or Assembly polls in Andhra and it had a vote share of just 2.7 percent.

  • May 23, 08:07 AM (IST)

    How votes are counted

    Nearly 200 election observers are present in Andhra today for the counting process and they reached their centres before 7 AM. The whole counting process will be filmed. No electronic devices are allowed inside the centres. Only election observers can carry their cell phones. Postal votes will be counted first, followed by service votes. After this, regular counting will begin. The counting of votes polled in electronic voting machine (EVM)s will start at 8.30 AM. Votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be counted separately.

  • May 23, 08:04 AM (IST)

    Counting begins

    Counting begins for national and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election against rival Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress. Voting for the 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh was held on April 11.

    This is the first election in the state after it was split into two.

  • May 23, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Exit polls have painted a mixed picture for Andhra Pradesh 

    While some exit polls predict a landslide victory for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), others have predicted that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will retain power.

    According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, YSRCP is expected to win 119-135 seats while TDP may finish with just 39-51 seats. It has projected 1-3 seats for Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party (JSP) and 0-2 for others.

    The People’s Pulse exit poll has also predicted that YSRCP could win the state election with 112 seats, while the ‘yellow party’ could win 59. JSP is expected to get as many as four seats.

    Hyderabad-based agencies like CPS and Aaraa have also predicted a cakewalk for Reddy’s party, predicting 130-133 and 117-135 seats, respectively. The ruling party would garner 43-44 and 38-56, respective agencies suggest.

  • May 23, 07:30 AM (IST)

    TDP has its challenges set

    N Chandrababu Naidu 's TDP does not that advantage anymore as the party severed its ties with the BJP over special status for Andhra Pradesh in March 2018. Jana Sena entering the competition will also be in TDP's way. This could even come in handy for the YSRCP, which is desperate to come to power, after having missed out by 2 percent of votes in 2014.

