Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shifted to Nanavati hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19

Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh have already been admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Days after they tested positive for COVID-19, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, reportedly after she complained of throat pain and mild fever.

Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh have already been admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Amitabh and Abhishek were both displaying mild symptoms, are in a stable condition and under observation.

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the senior Bachchan had said in a tweet. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he had added.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 10:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

