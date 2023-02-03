English
    AI Express plane suffers engine failure, returns to Abu Dhabi airport; airline regrets inconvenience caused

    As per initial report, fire was noticed in one of the engines, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

    A Calicut-bound Air India Express plane returned to Abu Dhabi airport early morning on Friday due to engine failure while taking off, according to officials.

    The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all are safe, an airline spokesperson said.

    A source said there was an engine failure.