Sep 01, 2023 / 11:21 am

Aditya L1 LIVE Updates: Weeks after making history by landing near the South Pole of the Moon, ISRO is all set to launch Aditya L1, its spacecraft to study the Sun, on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota. ISRO Chief S Somnath said rocket and satellite are ready for tomorrow''s launch. "We have completed the rehearsal for the launch."

Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million km from Earth to Lagrange 1 or L1 point, between the Earth and Sun, four times the distance travelled by the Chandrayaan

missions.