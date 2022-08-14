English
    Active Covid cases decline in country

    The death toll climbed to 5,27,037 with 41 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    India added 14,092 new coronavirus infections taking the virus tally to 4,42,53,464, while the active cases dipped to 1,16,861, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

     
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 10:06 am
