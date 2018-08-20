App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar: Edward Snowden calls it a 'mass surveillance system'

Snowden said that the UIDAI's response to the scandals reflects that it is about surveillance rather than benefits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Edward Snowden, former CIA official and whistleblower, has once again spelt out the frailties of Aadhaar.

Snowden, speaking at an event in Jaipur  via a video-conference, said that a mass surveillance system has been created with Aadhaar in India, referring to the controversy wherein Android phone users found out that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) helpline number got added to their contact list.

Snowden said that the UIDAI's response to the scandals reflects that it is about surveillance rather than benefits. UIDAI said that they were not responsible for the phone number issue and that it was Google's fault. They said that the system was fine as it was saving people’s money. It was protecting people from being cheated and preventing stealing of benefits. They also said that anybody who did not agree with the system had vested interests.

"This is forcing identity to an extent where one cannot have a child and get a birth certificate unless they have an Aadhaar number," he said.

Snowden wanted criminal action against enrollment agencies and private firms for misuse of Aadhaar. He wants criminal penalties including jail against firms for asking Aadhaar number for a service that is non-governmental. He also criticised UIDAI's approach to criticism.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:43 pm

