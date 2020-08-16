74th Independence Day | Mamata Banerjee skips Raj Bhavan I-Day event, leaves governor 'startled and stunned'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took offence after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 15 did not attend the traditional 'at home' tea party at Raj Bhawan to celebrate the 74th Independence Day.



The vacant seat meant for CM @MamataOfficial at celebration of Independence Day at Raj Bhawan speaks volumes -has created unwholesome situation that is not in sync with rich culture and ethos of WB. There is just no rationale for this unbecoming stance. pic.twitter.com/w0vLBOXTCc

— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 15, 2020

The governor in a series of tweets expressed his displeasure and said, “Absence of CM and officials @MamataOfficial on occasion of Independence Day celebration at Raj Bhawan has like many startled and stunned me. We need to rise to occasion as respect to freedom fighters who gave their all to secure for us freedom and democracy. I am at loss of words.”

He also added saying, "Glimpses of 'At Home' reception hosted on Independence Day at Raj Bhavan. CM and executive @MamataOfficial set bad precedent by not attending. Another painful instance of distancing from Constitution. Law & order further nosedived with rise in political violence & killing."

Mamata Banerjee had however met the governor at Raj Bhavan in the morning after hoisting the national flag on Red Road in Kolkatta where she felicitated the COVID-9 warriors.

As reported by NDTV, it was an unscheduled visit, which lasted for about 90 minutes, and, according to sources, was "extremely cordial".

It also reported that amid the COVID-19 crisis, the state government was upset that the governor was inviting many people for the tea party and there was a general understanding that large gatherings should be avoided.

The 'at home' tea party usually has as many as 300 to 400 guests but this time around 50 invitations were sent out of which only around 35 attended.

The Banerjee-led government and Dhankhar have crossed swords on several occasions before this like questioning the COVID-19 response in the state, handling of the post Cyclone Amphan crisis as well as political violence.