Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day | Mamata Banerjee skips Raj Bhavan I-Day event, leaves governor 'startled and stunned'

Governor Dhankar took to Twitter where he posted several tweets along with photographs and videos from the Independence Day celebrations.

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took offence after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 15 did not attend the traditional 'at home' tea party at Raj Bhawan to celebrate the 74th Independence Day.

The governor in a series of tweets expressed his displeasure and said, “Absence of CM and officials @MamataOfficial on occasion of Independence Day celebration at Raj Bhawan has like many startled and stunned me. We need to rise to occasion as respect to freedom fighters who gave their all to secure for us freedom and democracy. I am at loss of words.”

He also added saying, "Glimpses of 'At Home' reception hosted on Independence Day at Raj Bhavan. CM and executive @MamataOfficial  set bad precedent by not attending. Another painful instance of distancing from Constitution. Law & order further nosedived with rise in political violence & killing."

Mamata Banerjee had however met the governor at Raj Bhavan in the morning after hoisting the national flag on Red Road in Kolkatta where she felicitated the COVID-9 warriors.

As reported by NDTV, it was an unscheduled visit, which lasted for about 90 minutes, and, according to sources, was "extremely cordial".

It also reported that amid the COVID-19 crisis, the state government was upset that the governor was inviting many people for the tea party and there was a general understanding that large gatherings should be avoided.

The 'at home' tea party usually has as many as 300 to 400 guests but this time around 50 invitations were sent out of which only around 35 attended.

The Banerjee-led government and Dhankhar have crossed swords on several occasions before this like questioning the COVID-19 response in the state, handling of the post Cyclone Amphan crisis as well as political violence.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #74th independence day #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2020 #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal

