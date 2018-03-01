App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 27, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

67 percent votes polled till 4 pm in Meghalaya

Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state. Polling was countermanded in the Williamnagar constituency due to the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma ahead of the election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 67 percent votes were polled till 4 pm in Meghalaya Assembly election today, an election official said.

"Till 4 pm, over 67 percent of the 18.09 lakh voters in the state cast their votes. Polling was peaceful," Chief Election Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

He said polling percentage is likely to go up as long queues were reported in a number of polling stations even after the polling was scheduled to close at 4 pm.

In the last Assembly elections in 2013, about 88 percent polling was recorded.

tags #elections #India #Meghalaya #Politics

