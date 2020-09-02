172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|63-indian-universities-join-times-higher-education-world-university-rankings-2021-5789891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

63 Indian universities join Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021

Among the Indian universities that featured in the Times world university ranking for the first time are Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (Delhi), King George‘s Medical University (Lucknow), and Mahatma Gandhi University.

Moneycontrol News

For the first time, 63 Indian universities have qualified for the 17th edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Last year, 56 Indian universities had qualified for the same. This is the maximum number of universities that have qualified from any country or region.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has retained the top spot by becoming the highest-rated Indian university, reported the Hindustan Times. The higher educational institute first qualified for the rankings in the year 2015.

The overall top spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 was retained by the University of Oxford for the fifth consecutive year.

Close

Among the Indian universities that featured in the Times world university ranking for the first time are Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (Delhi), King George's Medical University (Lucknow), and Mahatma Gandhi University.

Other higher educational institutes from India that have made the cut are IIT Ropar and IIT Indore.

Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, Times Higher Education, said: “The news that India sees a record number of its universities qualify for the rankings is a fantastic accolade for the country. Open only to the best research-led institutions in the world, qualification alone is a huge achievement.”

Over 1,500 universities are assessed while releasing the Times Higher Education World University Rankings every year. The universities are ranked on the basis of the quality of teaching, research work, international outlook, and knowledge transfer.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 07:03 pm

