Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

49,000 cusecs water to be released from Beas dam: Official

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 49,000 cusecs of water will be released from the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday afternoon as the water level in the dam is nearing the danger mark, an official said.

Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) Assistant Design Engineer (ADE) Arun Bhatia said more than 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam would be released at 3 pm Tuesday.

Bhatia told PTI that reservoir level or water level of Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, reached at 1386.84 feet-mark on Monday at 11 pm against the danger level of 1390 feet.

"49,000 cusecs of water would be released on Tuesday afternoon," he added.

There is no need to panic, he said.

"However, the residents of low-lying areas in HP and neighbouring Punjab should remain vigilant. The authorities have also been asked to make all kinds of preparations," he added.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Punjab

