india 43 new ministers take oath in PM Modi's cabinet: Decoding the reboot Swearing-in of newly inducted ministers took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence. As many as 43 leaders will take oath today in the Union Cabinet expansion. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vasihnaw Narayan, Dr Virendra Kumar, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh have taken oath as ministers in the new Cabinet. Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhupender Yadav also took oath