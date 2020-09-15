172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|3-point-analysis-why-inflation-is-still-high-despite-sluggish-demand-and-low-growth-5844091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Why is consumer price inflation so high while economic growth is so low?

The retail inflation has been remaining above 6 percent, the upper band set by the RBI, for nine consecutive months. Why is the inflation high despite sluggish demand ? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis.

Moneycontrol News
The consumer price index(CPI)-based inflation came in at 6.69 percent for August, from 6.73 percent in July. The retail inflation has been remaining above 6 percent, the upper band set by the RBI, for nine consecutive months. Core inflation, too, has been inching up, approaching 6 percent now, from 4 percent earlier this year. Why is the inflation still high despite demand is still sluggish and growth is dismal? And will inflation ease going forward? Let's find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #Economy #inflation #video

