10 killed in cylinder explosion in UP's Mau district

At least 10 persons were killed and some others injured when a cylinder exploded at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Walidpur area on October 14, a senior government official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "As per the District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10."

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau, where 10 persons have died. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons," he said.