Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Ten people, including six college students, were arrested in Gujarat's Rajkot city in the last two days for allegedly playing the PUBG game on their mobile phones despite the police banning it, officials said.

Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 issued a notification banning the online games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and 'Momo Challenge' in the city.

Police stations were asked to implement the ban and arrest those who were still playing these games, Rajkot taluka police inspector V S Vanzara said.

"On Tuesday, our teams arrested six college students playing PUBG game on their mobile phones on Kalavad Road and in Jagannath Chowk area," he said.

The same day, Gandhigram police arrested a 25-year-old private firm employee for playing the game on his phone, a release from the police control room said.

On Wednesday, three people were arrested by Rajkot police's special operations group while playing the game on their phones in different areas of the city, another official release said.

All the 10 were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and later granted bail at the police stations concerned, the police said

As per the police commissioner's notification, the ban was necessary as these games were leading to violent behaviour among children and youth.

The games were adversely affecting the studies and the overall behaviour, conduct and language of children, the notification said.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh also issued a notification on Wednesday banning both the games in the city, citing similar reasons.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 08:50 am

