Immigration central: What you need to know about Switzerland residence permits

Zurich. If you are in Switzerland on a tourist visa and find work, you will have to leave the country and return with the intention to work. (Representational image: Henrique Ferreira via Unsplash)

Switzerland has quotas and restrictions for the number of work permits it issues to non-EU/EFTA nationals, and the requirements for securing one of these visas is high.

EFTA or European Free Trade Association has four member-countries: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

While EU/EFTA nationals can apply for work authorisation while they are in Switzerland, non-EU/EFTA nationals have to apply for a residence visa before they can be authorised to work. If you are in Switzerland on a tourist visa and find work, you will have to leave the country and return with the intention to work.

Non-EU/EFTA nationals who have lived in Switzerland for 10 continuous years can apply for a Permit C and become permanent residents. However, there are other residence permits with which foreign nationals can live and work in Switzerland.

Types of Swiss Residence Permits

Permit L for short-term residence: People who move to Switzerland to work in a specific job or company receive this permit. If you change jobs, you may not receive a new permit.

Valid for up to one year, and can be renewed to a maximum of 24 months.

Permit B for initial or temporary residence: B permit is for those who want to move to Switzerland to work or study there. You will need to have a work contract valid for at least one year or be enrolled in a Swiss educational institution. This permit might have restrictions such as having to work in a specific job or live only in the canton which gave you the permit.

Issued for five years to EU/EFTA nationals; for one year to non-EU/EFTA nationals, for one year. Can be renewed if needed.

Permit C for permanent residence: Only for non-EU/EFTA immigrants who have lived in Switzerland for 10 continuous years and want to become permanent residents.

Permanent residency is a long process based on cantonal and communal reports. The 33 stages include: examination of whether applicants are integrated into the Swiss way of life, are familiar with Swiss customs and traditions, comply with the Swiss rule of law, and do not endanger Switzerland’s internal or external security. Because the process is so tedious, most people opt to continually renew their temporary residency visa.

Permit G for cross-border commuting: Issued to workers who live in another country but work in Switzerland. Meant for workers who usually commute on a daily or weekly basis but must return to their country at least once a week.

It doesn’t grant the holder the same rights as a resident. The permit can be renewed each year but cannot exceed five years.

Permit Ci: Issued to the spouses of inter-governmental organisation or foreign embassy workers, and their children (up to 25 years of age). Swiss Ci Permit holders can work in Switzerland for as long as their family member is assigned there.

Permit F for provisionally admitted foreigners: Issued to foreigners who have been ordered to leave Switzerland to return to their home country, but cannot leave because they may be endangered, the order to leave violates international law or any other technical reasons.

This permit allows holders to be provisionally admitted to Switzerland for 12 months; their canton of residence can extend the admission for another 12 months, if needed.

The cantonal immigration offices may also decide to give the provisionally admitted foreigner a work permit for gainful employment.

Permit N for asylum seekers: Issued to foreigners whose application for asylum in Switzerland is being processed. During the processing of their application, the asylum seeker gets the same rights as a resident. In some cases, they may even be issued a work permit for gainful employment.

Permit S for people in need of protection: Holders of a Swiss Permit S can stay in Switzerland provisionally but are not allowed to leave the country and return nor are they entitled to the rights of residence. If the Permit S holder wants to get a job or change jobs, they have to ask for prior permission.

Residence Permits without right to work for wealthy individuals: Wealthy individuals can receive a residence permit for a lump-sum tax. The permit does not accord the right to work, and the individual can manage capital or business in another country. The type of residence permit can be obtained in any Swiss canton except Zurich, Appenzell-Ausserrhoden, Basel-Stadt, Basel-Land and Schaffhausen. The amount of the lump-sum tax varies from one canton to another, and the tax agreement is signed for one year to five years and can be renewed annually.

The individual will have to have to spend at least 183 days per year in the country. The average processing time is six months. The minimum tax is approximately €415,000.

No Residence Permits through Real estate investment: Unlike several other countries, Switzerland does not offer residency through real estate investment.

Buying Real Estate in Switzerland: For decades, Switzerland had restricted the acquisition of real estate by foreign nationals. However, since 1997, foreign nationals who hold a Swiss residence permit can purchase a reasonably sized house or apartment for their personal use without any prior approval.

Holiday homes and hotel condominium units may only be acquired by persons under their own name and under no circumstances by a company.

There are no restrictions regarding the acquisition of purely commercial real estate by foreign nationals or foreign entities.

Foreign-controlled Swiss companies that purchase real estate for their own office or production facility use can do so without any restriction.

Swiss citizenship by naturalisation: An applicant for Swiss citizenship by naturalisation must:

• Have lived in Switzerland for 10 years;

• Obtain a permanent residence permit;

• Demonstrate that she/he/they are familiar with the social foundations of Switzerland and has/have successfully integrated into Swiss society.

Know the country

Official Name: Swiss Confederation

Capital: Bern

Population (2022 est.): 8,771,000

Currency: Swiss franc (CHF)

Official languages: French; German; Italian; Romansh (locally)

Official religion: None

Total area: 41,291 sq km

Passport index: Visa-free entry to 117 countries, Visa on arrival in 49 countries, Visa required for 32 countries.

Safety index: Ranked No. 10 in the World’s Safest Countries list