Canada's New STEM-specific Draw for Express Entry Candidates

Canada is a country that welcomes skilled immigrants who can contribute to its economy and society through the Canada Express Entry program. This program manages applications for three federal economic immigration programs: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program and the Canadian Experience Class.

The Express Entry program also uses the category-based selection feature to target specific groups of candidates based on their skills and needs, such as the STEM Specific Draw that issued 2,000 extra invitations to candidates with STEM-related jobs or nominations.

The STEM-specific Draw

One of the recent examples of category-based selection in the Express Entry Draw is the STEM-specific draw that took place on June 15, 2023. This draws targeted candidates with a valid job offer or a provincial nomination in an occupation related to science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). The draw issued 2,000 additional invitations to apply for permanent residence to these candidates, in addition to the regular Express Entry Draw that issued 4,000 invitations.

The STEM-specific draw responded to the growing demand for STEM workers in Canada, especially in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, and healthcare sectors. The draw aimed to attract and retain more skilled immigrants who could fill the labour market gaps and support Canada's innovation and competitiveness.

Conclusion

The category-based selection feature is an excellent opportunity for skilled workers who want to move to Canada permanently through the Express Entry program. You should check regularly if you belong to any groups Canada seeks and apply for the targeted draws. You can also use the CRS Calculator to estimate your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score and see how you rank among other candidates.

If you need more guidance, contact our Immigration Consultants at +91-8595338595 or email us at web@abhinav.com.

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.