Fit to Lead | The Whole Truth Foods founder-CEO Shashank Mehta: 'Investing in health is the biggest input for being super productive'

Shrenik Avlani
Mar 19, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Fitness goal for 2023: To balance the start-up pressure and get back in shape and be the fittest version of himself while building a strong team to do what he loves doing the most for the brand.

Shashank Mehta, founder-CEO, Fitshit Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the holding company of The Whole Truth Foods.

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Shashank Mehta’s first entrepreneurial venture is born out of a blog, Fitshit.in, which he started writing while working at Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Food is one of the stumbling blocks in anyone’s fitness journey. That’s how The Whole Truth Foods, which makes energy and protein bars, nut butters, chocolate bars and muesli, was born; the brand’s holding company, Fitshit Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd, is a tipping of the hat to his blog. Mehta, 37, has lost and gained 30-40 kg three to four times even before he was 35 years old, the first time was when he was a teenager. “I was 19 and weighed 107 kg. I started (my fitness journey) because a girl rejected me in college. I thought it was because I was fat when actually it was because I was boring,” he recalls with a smile.

Brimming with confidence today, the former west Delhi boy quickly clarifies, “I am not boring. No, I am not. It’s just that she thought I was boring.” The quick-witted Mehta loves writing copy and making it fun, tongue-in-cheek. At one point, he was also considering doing stand-up comedy.

A campus placement from IIM Lucknow started Mehta's career in HUL but his start-up bug made him join Rebel Foods in 2012 as the company’s first non-founder managerial recruit. However, two years of the demands of start-up life burnt him out and he returned to HUL in 2014, where he stayed till he launched The Whole Truth Foods. Four years in, Mehta says, “I have never been busier or happier. I can no longer define work as office or a 10 am to 8 pm affair. My work-life boundaries have faded and I believe one has to be happy in one to be happy in the other.” As someone who loves writing copies, he does most of the copy work that people read on the cover of The Whole Truth Foods’ products. One of things Mehta has noticed is there is a lot of mistrust for packaged food and that owes to the jargon used to list ingredients. The other is that top marketers don’t think of their consumers as intelligent. These are the two errors he doesn’t want to commit.