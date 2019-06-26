Reporter's Take | Traffic violations to attract hefty penalties under new Motor Vehicle Bill

The Cabinet has approved the new Motor Vehicles Bill which is expected to pass in the ongoing monsoon session.

Under the bill, hefty fines will be imposed on those who violate traffic rules. The penalty for not wearing a helmet or using a phone while driving/riding is likely to attract two to five times the existing fines. Moreover, carmakers could end up paying up to Rs 500 crore if they fail to implement safety procedures.

