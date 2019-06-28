Reporter's Take | The struggle with BS-IV vehicle inventory

With Bharat Stage VI norms coming to effect by April 1, 2020, BS-IV vehicles won't be sold after that.

A similar situation came in 2017 when India transitioned from BS-III vehicles to BS-IV and dealerships had to provide discounts up to 50 to 60 percent.

Manufacturers have said that they won't let the dealerships fend for themselves but even they have limited options of either selling the stock in BS-IV markets or upgrading.

Both of the options are challenging because cars made in India are made differently than most international markets and upgrading a BS-IV engine to BS-VI is technologically impossible according to manufacturers.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Stanford Masters talks about the situation the dealerships are facing due to the norm changes.