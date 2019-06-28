App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | The struggle with BS-IV vehicle inventory

A similar situation came in 2017 when India transitioned from BS-III vehicles to BS-IV and dealerships had to provide discounts up to 50 to 60 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With Bharat Stage VI norms coming to effect by April 1, 2020, BS-IV vehicles won't be sold after that.

Manufacturers have said that they won't let the dealerships fend for themselves but even they have limited options of either selling the stock in BS-IV markets or upgrading.

Both of the options are challenging because cars made in India are made differently than most international markets and upgrading a BS-IV engine to BS-VI is technologically impossible according to manufacturers.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Stanford Masters talks about the situation the dealerships are facing due to the norm changes.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Auto #BS VI #BS-IV #Business #Reporter’s Take #vehicles #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.