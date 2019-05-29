App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pressure can't influence the behaviour of people: BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma talks to the Jodhpur MP to find out how he won by more than two and a half lakh votes even after an intense campaign by the opposition

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, talks about how he defeated Rajasthan  CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav.

BJP managed a clean-sweep of 25 seats in Rajasthan in these Lok Sabha elections even after losing to Congress in the assembly elections held in 2018.

Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma talks to the Jodhpur MP to find out how he won by more than two and a half lakh votes even after an intense campaign by the opposition.

First Published on May 29, 2019 06:08 pm

