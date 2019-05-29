Pressure can't influence the behaviour of people: BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, talks about how he defeated Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav.

BJP managed a clean-sweep of 25 seats in Rajasthan in these Lok Sabha elections even after losing to Congress in the assembly elections held in 2018.

Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma talks to the Jodhpur MP to find out how he won by more than two and a half lakh votes even after an intense campaign by the opposition.