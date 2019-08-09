App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol │ Consumer Protection Bill

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, tells us why this is a good move to curb misleading ads

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

How will the new Consumer Protection Bill, passed in parliament recently, empower consumers like you and me? What happens if you have a complaint, and can celebrities be held responsible for the products they endorse?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, tells us why this is a good move to curb misleading ads

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Macro@Moneycontrol #video

