you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | India's quest to become a $5 trillion economy

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol joins in to decode the challenges government may face for achieving this milestone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has set the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Is that a realistic target? Will India be able to beat the consumption slowdown and kickstart investments to reach the goal?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol joins in to decode the challenges government may face for achieving this milestone.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #Economy #India #video

