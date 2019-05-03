App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: All you need to know about Phase 5

Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar explains all you need to know about the fifth phase of voting to select the 17th Lok Sabha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on May 6. Polling will be held in 51 constituencies across 7 states.

Some of the key constituencies which will vote in this phase will be Rae Bareli where Sonia Gandhi will be contesting and Amethi where Rahul Gandhi will take on Smriti Irani.

First Published on May 3, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

