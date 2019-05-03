Lok Sabha Polls 2019: All you need to know about Phase 5

Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on May 6. Polling will be held in 51 constituencies across 7 states.

Some of the key constituencies which will vote in this phase will be Rae Bareli where Sonia Gandhi will be contesting and Amethi where Rahul Gandhi will take on Smriti Irani.

Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar explains all you need to know about the fifth phase of voting to select the 17th Lok Sabha.