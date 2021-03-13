Google opens enrolment for online certificate programs: Courses, benefits, how to enrol and other details

Google on March 11 opened enrolment for its latest career certificate programs and introduced new tools to improve the job search. In a blog post, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the certificate courses are part of the company's efforts to help workers upskill to high-demand careers in digital technology.

Enrolment is currently open for Google Career Certificates, in the fields of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design.

The company also announced the launch of a new Associate Android Developer Certification, which prepares learners for entry-level jobs in Android development.

"We are also providing 1,00,000 scholarships to be distributed through nonprofits, workforce development boards, and other community organizations such as Per Scholas, NPower and Goodwill," Pichai said.

What programs does Google offer?

Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate: According to Google, the course will prepare students for an entry-level job as a data analyst. "In this program, you’ll learn how to collect, transform, and organize data in order to help draw new insights and make informed business decisions," it said.

Ideal for those who enjoy working with numbers, uncovering trends, and visualisations.

Google Project Management Professional Certificate: The course aims to prepare individuals for an entry-level job as a project manager. "In this program, you’ll learn how project managers successfully start, plan, and execute a project using both traditional and agile project management approaches," as per the website.

Ideal for those who enjoy solving problems, working with people, and organisation.

Google UX Design Professional Certificate: This is to prepare people for an entry-level job as a UX designer. In this program, you’ll learn the foundations of UX design, how to conduct user research, and design prototypes in tools like Figma and Adobe XD.

Ideal for those who enjoy thinking creatively, design, and research.

Google IT Support Professional Certificate: The course is for those looking for an entry-level job as an IT support specialist. In this program, you’ll learn the fundamentals of operating systems and networking, and how to troubleshoot problems using code to ensure computers run correctly.

Ideal for those who enjoy solving problems, learning new tools, and helping others.

Google IT Automation Professional Certificate: This is an advanced program for learners who have completed the Google IT Support Professional Certificate.

Ideal for those who want to build on their IT skills with Python and automation.

How to enrol for the program?

Interested individuals can enrol for certificate courses on Coursera.

What are the benefits of completing the program?

According to the company, 82 percent of Google IT Support Professional Certificate completers in the US reported a positive career outcome like a new job, enhanced skills, promotion, or raise within six months.

Google on March 11 also announced that it has expanded its employer consortium that links certificate program graduates to companies with open positions. The consortium now includes more than 130 companies including newcomers Anthem, Verizon, Bayer, Deloitte, SAP, and Better.com.

Google counts itself among the companies that will hire graduates of its certificate program, along with Accenture, Walmart, Infosys, Zennify, SiriusXM+ and Pandora.