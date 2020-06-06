Explained | LAC & Indo-China Border Dispute

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the history behind the LAC and the current face-off.
Diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are working towards a peaceful resolution as tensions escalate at the Indo-China border.
Why is there a continuous standoff between the militaries of India and China at the line of actual control or LAC?
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jun 6, 2020 10:59 am