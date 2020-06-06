App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | LAC & Indo-China Border Dispute

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the history behind the LAC and the current face-off.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are working towards a peaceful resolution as tensions escalate at the Indo-China border.

Why is there a continuous standoff between the militaries of India and China at the line of actual control or LAC?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the history behind the LAC and the current face-off.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 10:59 am

tags #China #Explained #Indo-China border #video

