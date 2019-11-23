Explained | Are Banking frauds on the rise?

In a staggering rise in bank fraud cases, India’s PSU banks have reported misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 95,760 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year (2019-20) with the number of cases reaching 5,743.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the parliament in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.The amount involved is higher than the cumulative amount in the past five years, according to the finance ministry.Watch this video to know about which banks have reported the highest number of fraud cases and what is the government doing to prevent such cases.