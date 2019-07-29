Editor's Take | Setback in Jet Airways insolvency

Even as the August 3 deadline to submit bids for Jet Airways looms, the insolvency process has come under a cloud.

AdiGro Aviation and Jet Airways' employees' consortium had come together in June to bid for 75 percent stake in the airline through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process.

According to sources, the two partners differ over funding of the bid. AdiGro is also apprehensive about the timely resolution of the insolvency process.

Stanford Masters gets in conversation with Prince Thomas to understand more about the setback in the debt-laden carrier's insolvency process.