Editor's Take | CPI inflation rises, IIP growth softens

India's retail inflation stood at 2.57 percent in February, marginally higher than the previous month’s 2.05 percent but lower than 4.4 percent in the same month last year.

On the other hand the factory output grew 1.7 percent in January, lower than previous month's 2.4 percent, and 7.5 percent in the same month last year.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, to find out what data means for the country.