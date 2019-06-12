Editor's Take | Auto sales see biggest dip in 18 years

Auto sector sees it biggest fall in 18 years showing that demand for automobiles is low. People's expectation of rising income or interest rates to finance their purchase of a vehicle seems unlikely.

This has already lead to companies like Maruti and Mahindra close some of their production and operations.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary to find out what the numbers mean for the Indian economy.