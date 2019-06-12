App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Auto sales see biggest dip in 18 years

The government would have to do something about the pessimistic view of the broader economy so as to not let the fall reach other products like consumer durable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Auto sector sees it biggest fall in 18 years showing that demand for automobiles is low. People's expectation of rising income or interest rates to finance their purchase of a vehicle seems unlikely.

This has already lead to companies like Maruti and Mahindra close some of their production and operations.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary to find out what the numbers mean for the Indian economy.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Auto #consumer goods #demand #Economy #fall #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.