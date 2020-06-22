App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Cipla, Hetero get regulator nod for Remdesivir: What this means for COVID-19 patients

Remdesivir has emerged as one of the most promising drug candidates in the treatment of COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a big development, pharmaceutical majors Cipla and Hetero will soon begin the domestic production of Remdesivir, the most promising antiviral drug candidate in the treatment of coronavirus. However, Remdesivir has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) only for 'restricted emergency use'.

So what does ‘restricted emergency use’ mean? When and how can Remdesivir be used?  How soon will it be available and at what cost?

Watch the accompanying video to get answers to all your questions on Remdesivir.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #big story #Cipla #Cipla shares #coronavirus treatment #Hetero #Moneycontrol Videos #Remdisivir #videos

