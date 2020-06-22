Big Story | Cipla, Hetero get regulator nod for Remdesivir: What this means for COVID-19 patients

In a big development, pharmaceutical majors Cipla and Hetero will soon begin the domestic production of Remdesivir, the most promising antiviral drug candidate in the treatment of coronavirus. However, Remdesivir has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) only for 'restricted emergency use'.

So what does ‘restricted emergency use’ mean? When and how can Remdesivir be used? How soon will it be available and at what cost?

