3-Point Analysis | Which telecom companies should investors look at?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode the implications of the tariff hike recently announced by telecom service providers. She also lists stocks that investors can look at in the sector.
After the entry of Reliance Jio in the telecom sector, the Indian market has witnessed immense competition among service providers. The recent announcement of a tariff hike comes as a relief to these companies as it will improve the finances of these companies.
To know more, what the video.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 07:04 pm