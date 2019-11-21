App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Which telecom companies should investors look at?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode the implications of the tariff hike recently announced by telecom service providers. She also lists stocks that investors can look at in the sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the entry of Reliance Jio in the telecom sector, the Indian market has witnessed immense competition among service providers. The recent announcement of a tariff hike comes as a relief to these companies as it will improve the finances of these companies.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode the implications of the tariff hike. She also lists out stocks that investors can look at in the sector.

To know more, what the video.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 07:04 pm

