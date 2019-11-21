3-Point Analysis | Which telecom companies should investors look at?

After the entry of Reliance Jio in the telecom sector, the Indian market has witnessed immense competition among service providers. The recent announcement of a tariff hike comes as a relief to these companies as it will improve the finances of these companies.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode the implications of the tariff hike. She also lists out stocks that investors can look at in the sector.

To know more, what the video.